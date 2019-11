Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received Dr Saeb Erekat, chief Palestinian negotiator, in his office on Thursday. During the meeting, they discussed relations between the Sultanate and the State of Palestine and ways of developing them. The Palestinian minister also reviewed the latest developments on the Palestinian issue. He also praised the Sultanate’s supportive stances to the Palestinian people. — ONA

