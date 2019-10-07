Summer of Code programme concludes

The 7th edition of the ‘Oman Summer of Code’ programme, being organised annually by the Information Technology Authority (ITA), concluded on Monday. Best projects were honoured at a ceremony held at Sas Centre for Mobile Apps Development under the auspices of the CEO of ITA, Dr Salim al Ruzaiqi. Many experts and people interested in information technology and communications attended the function.

The 7th version of the programme witnessed the registration of 233 applicants who were filtered through tests and interviews to admit 68 participants who implemented 21 projects, of which 13 were chosen to be implemented by 32 participants.

The best projects of Oman Summer of Code 2019 are: the ‘Big Data Analysis’ team for the best integrated project award executed by team members Ali al Badri, Khalid al Harthi and Mishaal al Busaidi, and the team ‘Hasaad’ won the most promising project by team members Hajar al Nasiri and Amani al Mamari, while the ‘Oman Halls’ team won the pilot project award with team members Mariam al Riyami and Fatma al Quetei.

Moreover, a distinction award was given to Rahma al Jahwari and Ahmed al Hajri, to finance their attendance to an international conference on (FOSS).

The programme targets app developers whether IT enthusiasts, employees, students or job-seekers and it is based on the idea of executing several projects recommended by some government and private institutions and civil society organisations. Then for three months, the participants start working with a specialised team from ITA on executing these programmes using free and open source software applications to enhance public eServices.

The participants are supported by the ITA through available training opportunities on different free and open source software applications like: Linux, WordPress and PHP and through the continuous support of the team in the programme.

Summer of Code programme aims to promote using free and open source software applications to enable and localise innovation and to enhance creativity in digital projects in Oman. Moreover, it aims to enable the participants to execute and implement innovative projects with limited capital.