Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum opens to public tomorrow

Oman Observer

Muscat: On the occasion of the Oman’s 49 glorious National Day, the Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum will be opened for free to the Omanis and expatriates on Monday November 18, from 8am to 1:30pm.

This step comes to give the public the opportunity to see the contents of the museum that reflect the progress of the Sultan’s Armed Forces which shows the attention and interest these forces enjoy from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, through many manuscripts, figures and historical weapons that tell the history of the Omani military.

