Sultanate’s relations with Germany reviewed

MUSCAT: Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Diplomatic Affairs Under-Secretary at the Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday held a meeting with Miguel Berger, State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany. The meeting, held via video conferencing, reviewed the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. Views on regional and international issues of common concern were also exchanged. Present at the meeting were Yousef bin Said al Amri, Ambassador of the Sultanate to Germany, and Thomas Schneider, German Ambassador to Oman. — ONA