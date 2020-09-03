Sultanate’s permanent representative to the UN presents credentials in Geneva

Geneva: Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, received Ambassador Idris bin Abdurrahman al Khanjari, who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva.

During the meeting, the ambassador stressed the importance of continuing and enhancing the joint cooperation between the Sultanate, the United Nations office and international organisations in various fields.

On her turn, Director-General of the United Nations Office expressed the UN appreciation for the important role played by the Sultanate. She touched on the challenges the world is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing the need for concerted efforts and strengthening multilateral cooperation to confront this pandemic.

She wished the ambassador success in his tasks. –ONA