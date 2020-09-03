Main 

Sultanate’s permanent representative to the UN presents credentials in Geneva

Oman Observer

Geneva: Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, received Ambassador Idris bin Abdurrahman al Khanjari, who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva.

During the meeting, the ambassador stressed the importance of continuing and enhancing the joint cooperation between the Sultanate, the United Nations office and international organisations in various fields.

On her turn, Director-General of the United Nations Office expressed the UN appreciation for the important role played by the Sultanate. She touched on the challenges the world is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing the need for concerted efforts and strengthening multilateral cooperation to confront this pandemic.

She wished the ambassador success in his tasks. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7767 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Mobile telecom subscriptions dip in 2018: Oman TRA

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Mobile telecom subscriptions dip in 2018: Oman TRA

Indian School Bausher officially inaugurated

Oman Observer Comments Off on Indian School Bausher officially inaugurated

Municipality adopts beautification strategy for Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Municipality adopts beautification strategy for Muscat