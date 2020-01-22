Sultanate’s inflation declines by 0.15pc in December 2019

Muscat: The inflation rate in the Sultanate, measured by movement in the average Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell by 0.15 per cent in December 2019 compared to the same month of 2018,

according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI) on consumer prices’ index.

According to the report, the inflation rate in December fell by 0.21 per cent compared to November 2019. However, the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels fell by 0.33 per cent, transport by 1.83 per cent, communication by 0.26 per cent and miscellaneous goods and services by 4.78 per cent in December 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages group witnessed a price rise by 1.13 per cent, furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance by 4.98 per cent, health by 0.97 per cent, recreation and culture by 0.01 per cent, education by 2.18 per cent and restaurants and hotels by 0.72 per cent.

Among foods and non-alcoholic beverages group, a marked rise was witnessed in price of fish and seafood by 2.01 per cent and vegetables by 0.02 per cent. However, the price of milk, cheese and eggs, fruit, and oils and fats fell by 0.21 per cent, 0.73 per cent and 0.25 per cent respectively.

However, non-alcoholic beverages registered a price rise of 13.55 per cent while those of clothing and footwear fell by 2.22 per cent in December 2019 against the same period of 2018. –ONA