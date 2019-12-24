Sultanate’s hotel revenues grow 7.8pc till October 2019

Muscat: Total revenues of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category rose by 7.8 per cent to RO 177.7 million till the end of October 2019 compared to RO 164.9 million for the same period of

the previous year, according to the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 6.4 per cent to reach 52.3 per cent at the end of October 2019 against 55.9 per cent for the same period of 2018. Meanwhile, the total number of guests in Omani hotels showed a significant increase by 17.6 per cent in the 10-month period of 2019, reaching 1.40 million from 1.19 million guests for the same period of 2018.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 445,420. This was followed by 438,517 Omani guests and 177,400 Asian tourists till the end of October 2019 period, the data released by NCSI revealed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There was a rise in the number of American guests and other Arab guests by 28.8 per cent and 16.6 per cent to reach 55,642 and 60,533, respectively. There was also a rise in the number of GCC and Oceanian guests by 0.6 per cent and 10.8 per cent to reach 167,684 and 13,617 guests, respectively.

However, there was a drop in the number of African guests by 3.1 per cent to reach 9,654 guests. Omani hotels received 1.49 million guests and the hotels generated a total revenues of RO 214.1 million in 2018. –ONA