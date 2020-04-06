Sultanate’s electricity production falls by 15.3 pc

Muscat: The Sultanate’s total electricity production until the end of January 2020 falls by 15.3 per cent to reach 1,947.3 GW per hour compared to the end of the same month of 2019, when the total production was 2,300 GW per hour.

Meanwhile, water production until the end of January 2020 increased by 5.8 per cent to reach 446.1 million cubic metres compared to 421.7 million cubic metres in the same period in 2019, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total electricity production in the governorates of Al Batinah and Al Dhahira reached 1,157.2 GW per hour at the end of January 2020, falling by 20.5 per cent over the same period in 2019, when the production was 1,455 GW per hour. The total electricity production in Al Sharqiyah reached 469.2 GW per hour compared to an output of 442.1 GW last year, recording a rise of 6.1 per cent.

Total electricity production in the Governorate of Dhofar also fell by 5.4 per cent by the end of the one-month period of 2020, reaching 231.9 GW per hour compared to 2019, when it amounted to 245.1 GW per hour. The Governorate of Al Wusta also recorded a rise in total electricity production by 2.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total electricity production in the Governorate of Muscat fell by 66.5 per cent until the end of January 2020 to reach 33.8 GW per hour compared to 101.1 GW during the same period of 2019.

The net figures are inclusive of purchases by Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) and the Rural Areas Electricity Company (RAEC) from local power generating entities, as well as output from auto-generators and diesel rental units.

The Sultanate’s net electricity production until the end of January 2020 fell by 13 per cent to touch 1,914.6 GW per hour compared to 2,200.1 GW per hour during the prior year period.

As per the NCSI data, Al Batinah and Al Dhahira topped the list of governorates with the highest net electricity production, reaching 1,127.9 GW per hour from 1,383.2 GW per hour in 2019. Al Sharqiyah ranked second, reaching 457.3 GW per hour by end of January 2020 compared to 429.8 GW in 2019.

However, Muscat and Dhofar recorded a drop in the net electricity production by 59.2 per cent and 2.9 per cent to reach 40.3 GW per hour and 224.3 GW per hour, respectively. A drop in net electricity production was also recorded in Musandam by 7 per cent to reach 20.6 GW.

On the other hand, water production in the Sultanate hit 446.1 million cubic metres until the end of December 2019, an increase of 5.8 per cent from the end of December 2018, when it was 421.7 million cubic metres, the data revealed.

In Muscat, water production rose by 5.9 per cent to reach 197.5 million cubic metres in the 12-month period of 2019 compared to 186.5 million cubic metres in 2018. Water production also rose in the Governorate of Dhofar by 5.3 per cent to reach 59.89 million cubic metres in 2019 compared to 2018, when the production was 56.85 million cubic metres.

The total water production of other governorates at the end of December 2019 was 188.7 million cubic metres, a rise of 5.9 per cent from the end of December 2018, when the production reached 178.2 million cubic metres. –ONA