Sultanate’s ambassador to UAE presents credentials

Abu Dhabi: Sayyid Dr Ahmed Hilal Saud al Busaidi, Sultanate’s Ambassador appointed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) presented on Monday a copy of his credentials to Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) of the UAE.

The meeting discussed the distinguished bilateral relations binding the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them to achieve aspirations of the two countries’ brotherly peoples.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by MoFAIC officials. –ONA