Local 

Sultanate’s ambassador to UAE presents credentials

Oman Observer

Abu Dhabi: Sayyid Dr Ahmed Hilal Saud al Busaidi, Sultanate’s Ambassador appointed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) presented on Monday a copy of his credentials to Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) of the UAE.

The meeting discussed the distinguished bilateral relations binding the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them to achieve aspirations of the two countries’ brotherly peoples.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by MoFAIC officials. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9413 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman LNG, MRMWR ink pact

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman LNG, MRMWR ink pact

Municipality clarifies on garbage piling up in a beach

Oman Observer Comments Off on Municipality clarifies on garbage piling up in a beach

OJA to host IFJ, AJA meetings in Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on OJA to host IFJ, AJA meetings in Muscat