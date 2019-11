Lt Gen Abdulfattah al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, has awarded the Nelein Order (First Class) to Shaikh Dr Sulaiman bin Saud al Jabri, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Sudan, at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum on Tuesday. Al Jabri got the medal on the occasion of the end of his term of duty and in recognition of the efforts he exerted to strengthen the Omani-Sudanese relations.

Related