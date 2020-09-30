Sultanate’s ambassador to Bulgaria presents credentials

MUSCAT: Rumen Georgiev Radev, President of Bulgaria, received at the Republican Palace in the capital, Sofia, Ambassador Youssef bin Ahmed al Jabri, who presented his credentials as a non-resident accredited ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria.

During the meeting, His Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, wishes for good health and happiness, and for the friendly Bulgarian people for continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Bulgarian President entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings and the good wishes of His Excellency to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Republic of Bulgaria and ways to

enhance and develop them in various fields.

His Excellency also wished the ambassador success in his duties, and for the relations between the two friendly countries

further progress and development, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties. — ONA

