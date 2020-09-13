Sultanate welcomes Bahrain-Israel relations

Muscat: The Sultanate has welcomed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s decision to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel.

“The Sultanate of Oman welcomes the initiative taken by the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain in the framework of its sovereign rights and the tripartite declaration on relations with Israel. The Sultanate hopes that this new strategic tendency chosen by some Arab countries will achieve peace based on ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and establishing the state of Palestine Independent State with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the official statement said.

At the same time, it reflects the aspirations and demands of all countries and peoples that believe in comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East and in the world in general.