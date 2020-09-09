Sultanate, UK hold official talks session

Muscat: An official session of talks between Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs and Ben Wallace, UK Secretary of State for Defence, currently visiting the Sultanate, was held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Al Murtafa Camp on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sayyid Shihab welcomed the guest, who expressed his delight to visit the Sultanate. After that, the strong bilateral relations binding the Sultanate and the friendly United Kingdom was reviewed.

They also discussed the existing cooperation relations between the two defence ministries and means of enhancing them. The two sides touched upon the joint defence agreement and emphasised its importance in the interest of the two friendly countries.

The session was attended by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, Maj Gen Mattar bin Salem al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Hamish Cowell, UK Ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA