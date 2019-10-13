Sultanate to take part in WHO meet

Muscat: The Sultanate will take part in the 66th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, to be held in Tehran from October 14 to 17.

The Sultanate’s delegation will be led by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health. The session will be attended by President Dr Hassan Rouhani of Iran, and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

The four-day programme will discuss implementation of vaccine action plan and malaria action plan, in addition to the strategic framework for the prevention and control of emerging and epidemic-prone infectious diseases.

The programme will also include progress reports on incidents of emergency in the region and eradication of poliomyelitis. — ONA

