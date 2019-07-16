Sultanate to take part in UN High Level Political Forum

Muscat: The Sultanate will take part next Thursday in the United Nations (UN) High Level Political Forum in New York with a delegation to be headed by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council of Planning (SCP) with the participation of members of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and representatives of the relevant entities of the public and private institutions, academic institutions and NGOs.

The Sultanate’s participation confirms the Sultanate’s commitment to achieve the 2030 Agenda of UN for Sustainable Development.

The Sultanate’s participation in the forum represented in reviewing the first voluntary report on the sustainable development goals for 2030. This report fully reflects the progress achieved by the Sultanate on the level of the sustainable development goals for 2030.

It discusses the national strategies and plans adopted by the Sultanate to achieve these goals and identify the challenges and future plans for their achievement. It reviews the existing practices and initiatives contributing to the achievement of the national objectives and priorities of the sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the Sultanate’s review of the report, it organizes an exhibition, which accompanies the High-level Political Forum, in addition to some events to identify the efforts exerted by the Sultanate to achieve the goals of the sustainable development and the outlook of socioeconomic and environmental development during the Blessed Renaissance era. –ONA