Sultanate to take part in UN climate conference

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty, Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs will lead the Sultanate’s delegation at the 25th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held in Madrid, Spain from December 2 to 13.

The conference is designed to take the next crucial steps in the UN climate change process. Following agreement on the implementation guidelines of the Paris Agreement at COP 24 in Poland last year, a key objective is to complete several matters with respect to the full operationalization of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. — ONA