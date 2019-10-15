Main 

Sultanate to take part in Frankfurt International Book Fair 2019

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, will take part in the 71st edition of Frankfurt International Book Fair 2019 during
October 16th till 20th.

The participation in the biggest annual cultural book at the European and international level comes to highlight the Sultanate’s intellectual, civilizational and cultural production.

Frankfurt International Book Fair is considered one of the most important fairs for its wide cultural vision, especially as many intellectuals, researchers concerned with cultural affairs gather in this event. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4451 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Defective vehicle: Consumer gets full refund

Oman Observer Comments Off on Defective vehicle: Consumer gets full refund

Well-known Omani actor Salim Bahwan passes away

Oman Observer Comments Off on Well-known Omani actor Salim Bahwan passes away

Wadi Adai-Amerat road to be partially closed from tomorrow

Oman Observer Comments Off on Wadi Adai-Amerat road to be partially closed from tomorrow