Sultanate to take part in Frankfurt International Book Fair 2019

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, will take part in the 71st edition of Frankfurt International Book Fair 2019 during

October 16th till 20th.

The participation in the biggest annual cultural book at the European and international level comes to highlight the Sultanate’s intellectual, civilizational and cultural production.

Frankfurt International Book Fair is considered one of the most important fairs for its wide cultural vision, especially as many intellectuals, researchers concerned with cultural affairs gather in this event. –ONA