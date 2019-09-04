Sultanate to take part in Arab meeting in Cairo

Muscat: The Sultanate will participate in the 104th Session of the Arab Economic and Social Council on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt. The Sultanate’s delegation is headed by Talal bin Sulaiman al Rahbi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP).

The meeting will review the report of the Secretary-General on the joint Arab economic and social activity and a report on the follow-up to the implementation of the resolutions of the 4th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit held in Beirut.

The meeting will also discuss the developments of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA), investment in the Arab countries, the unified Arab Economic Report for 2019, the Arab Food Security Report for 2019, and the topics of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), in addition to a number of topics related to the economic and social sectors.

Related