Sultanate to send Umrah pilgrims from next week

Pilgrims from the Sultanate of Oman who wish to perform Umrah in the holy land would finally be able to do the rituals from next week onwards, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced gradual opening of the facilities in four stages earlier, according to the sources at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA).

“We, at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA), are expecting to send pilgrims from the Sultanate of

Oman by early next month as they will allow people from outside the country from November 1,” a senior official from the Ministry told the Observer.

Saudi reopened the holy places for the year-round Umrah pilgrimage on October 4, after nearly seven months of closure with extensive health precautions.

Umrah pilgrimage usually attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe each year.

In order to aid more people to visit the holy land and perform Umrah rituals, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched Aetmarna application that is able to help those wishing to perform Umrah and request the issuance of permits to enter the Two Holy Mosques for Umrah.

“All the three stages were successfully completed with Friday prayers and limited five-times prayers and other rituals from time to time. The initial phase saw just 6,000 citizens and residents from within the kingdom who were allowed to take part each day,” he added.

Worshippers were able to perform the ritual of circling the sacred Kaaba along the socially distanced paths from October 4.

On October 18, the number of pilgrims was increased to 15,000 per day, with a maximum of 40,000 people allowed to perform prayers at the mosque.

As part of the 4th stage of opening, visitors from abroad will be permitted from November 1, when capacity will be raised to 20,000 pilgrims, with 60,000 people allowed into the mosque and others in the days that follow.

