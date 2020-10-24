Sultanate to mark Omani Youth Day tomorrow

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, on Monday will mark the Omani Youth Day which falls on October 26 each year. This year’s celebrations come within the framework of the attention accorded by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The Omani Youth Day was designated by the Royal blessings of late Sultan Qaboos, may Allah the Almighty have mercy on him.

An online event to mark the occasion will be held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth. The event is aimed to highlight the Omani youths’ achievements, support the needs of the youth sector as well as enhance the youths’ abilities to contribute to development. A total of 18 winners of the Youth Excellence Award for individuals and establishments, will be announced during the celebration. — ONA