Sultanate to continue relief air flights to Lebanon

Muscat: In implementation of Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Sultanate will continue tomorrow (Friday) the operation of air flights carrying relief aid to the sisterly Republic of Lebanon.

The relief aid was funded from popular donations made as part of a campaign to support Lebanon during its current crisis in the aftermath of the blasting of Beirut seaport.

An official at Oman Charitable Organisation said that this 28-ton relief includes 15 freight of foodstuff to be airlifted to Lebanon on board two Royal Air Force of Oman flights. –ONA

