Sultanate takes part in meeting of Arab Social Affairs Ministers’ Council

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Social Development, participated on Thursday in the 40th regular meeting of the Council of Arab Social Affairs Ministers. The virtual meeting was organized by Executive Bureau of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs in the Arab League.

The Sultanate was represented at the meeting by Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development.

The meeting agreed to provide financial support to the Ministry of Social Development in the State of Palestine to confront the repercussions of Covid-19 pandemic, as well as implementing the recommendations issued by all special conferences on poverty eradication.

The meeting adopted the recommendations issued by the 24th session of the Arab Childhood Committee as well as the 16th meeting of the follow-up committee to stop violence against children. The meeting also adopted the strategy and executive action plan for the Platform for Action in the Arab Region within the framework of implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals as a guiding document for Member States. –ONA