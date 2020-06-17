Sultanate takes part in GCC health ministers extraordinary meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, under the chairmanship of Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saidi, Minister of Health, took part on Wednesday in the 3rd video-conference extraordinary meeting of the GCC ministers of health.

The meeting discussed the latest development of prevention and treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) along with the continuation of cooperation to consolidate the efforts of the GCC states in tackling the pandemic and the role of the health sector to return to normal life gradually.

During the meeting, the ministers of health expressed their sincere thanks to the GCC Majesties and Highnesses for their directions and concern for the human health and safety, as well as for their unlimited generous support for the health sector to tackle this pandemic, which was reflected in controlling and containing the disease, treating the infected persons and commendation of the global organizations including the WHO to the precautionary measures made by the GCC states.

The ministers of health praised the joint actions and efforts exerted by the committees at all levels on counteracting the pandemic. The ministers also commended the efforts of the General Secretariat and the Health Council of the GCC states in coordinating the mutual action, activating the joint operations room of the pandemic, particularly in exchanging information, experiences and health initiatives, as well as organizing intense meetings for the committees and preparing the daily report of the epidemiological situation of the pandemic in the GCC states.

Furthermore, the ministers touched upon the Gulf Guide of Pandemics Readiness and Respond, Gulf Protocol of COVID-19 Treatment, developing plans to return to business and activities gradually after the pandemic, along with the health precautions on opening the land and sea points of entry between the GCC states. The ministers made a number of decisions to move forward on those issues.

In addition, the ministers of health mandated the relevant committees to remain to monitor the latest development on discovering a vaccine for the COVID-19, communicating with the global authorities and work to purchasing this vaccine in the future stressing the importance of exchanging information and experiences between the GCC states.