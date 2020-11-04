Sultanate takes part in consultative meeting of GCC commerce ministers

Muscat: Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on Wednesday took part in the consultative meeting of the GCC commerce ministers and heads of GCC federations and chambers. The was held at GCC Supreme Council Advisory Board via video-conferencing.

The ministers discussed a range of issues of concern to the private sector in the GCC countries, including industrial integration in the health, medical, agricultural and foodstuff industries and support for investment in those industries, as well as in food security.

They also discussed a proposal to establish a fast tracking system for food and pharmaceutical products in the GCC countries, in order to address various crises and epidemics, in addition to a mechanism or a Gulf system for VAT refunds.

This meeting is held annually in order to view and discuss issues of common interest to the GCC private sector. –ONA