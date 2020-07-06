Sultanate takes part in Chinese-Arab forum

AMMAN: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, led the Sultanate’s delegation at the ninth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum held via video conference from the Jordanian capital Amman, on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the achievements of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum since its eighth term and discussed ways of developing the forum. The participants exchanged points of views on the regional and international issues of common concern particularly those relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, and approved the documents of the ninth term.

Speaking at the forum, Oman’s minister responsible for foreign affairs said the Sultanate and China are bound together by historical relations and they share a desire to enhance their bilateral relations and achieve common interests. He commended the Omani-Chinese economic and investment cooperation in a manner that benefits both sides, praising the Omani-Chinese cooperation to maintain international peace and stability.

Alawi added that the Arab-Chinese cooperation strategy in various fields enhances the Chinese solidarity with the Arab issues particularly the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution and the establishment of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with the international resolutions.

The actualization of the forum’s objectives lies in the implementation of its programme for the 2020-2022 period which, Alawi said, will result in fruitful outcomes for both sides. He noted that the rollout of an initiative to set up the joint future society for China and the Arab states will have a good effect in terms of enhancing joint relations.

In his speech, Alawi praised the great efforts of the friendly People’s Republic of China in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic and the assistance it provided to contain it in addition to China’s cooperation with the Arab states to coordinate efforts and maximise health cooperation with the Arab states. — ONA

