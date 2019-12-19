Sultanate, Tajikistan sign cooperation agreement

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received on Thursday Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing them in various fields of common concern.

The two sides stressed keenness of the two countries on promoting these relations to meet level of the aspirations. The two sides discussed several regional and international issues as they stressed the importance of supporting all means that maintain security, stability and peace in the region and the world.

During the meeting, the two sides signed an executive programme for cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of both

countries for 2020-2022. The programme was signed by the Minister Responsible for Foreign

Affairs and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials at the Foreign Ministry, Zubaydov Zubaydullo, non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Sultanate, and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

Related