Sultanate sees rise in Covid-19 cases

The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, has decided to extend a ban on entering the Sultanate for passengers arriving from Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia, until further notice.

The ban also applies to arrivals from any other country if the travellers happened to have visited the above-mentioned countries within 14 days before applying to enter the Sultanate.

An exemption is granted to Omani citizens, diplomats and health workers and their families who all have to undergo the usual approved health procedures governing the entry to the Sultanate.

The Supreme Committee decided to extend distance education at government schools for another two weeks until March 25, with the exception of Grade 12 students who will receive education through the blended learning system.

MORE CASES

With over 2,000 cases and 17 deaths reported this week, it is important for citizens and residents in Oman to continue to follow safety measures and take the vaccines for the target groups.

The Sultanate has reported 2,361 new cases this week, at an average of 400 per day and at the same time 79,149 people have been vaccinated in Oman, including 2,997 in the last 24 hours.

Thirty people were also hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients to 208, including 72 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Majority of the cases continue to be reported from Muscat, including 216 on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, most of the cases are from Muscat (73), Seeb (66) and Bausher (54).

On Tuesday, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik praised the efforts of the government to provide vaccines to various target groups and stressed the importance of accelerating the availability of the vaccines to greater numbers of citizens and residents.