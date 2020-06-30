Sultanate reviews its experience in fight COVID-19 at a global webinar

Muscat: The Sultanate reviewed its experience in combating the COVID-19 pandemic at a webinar organised on Tuesday by the Royal College of Physicians of the UK and attended by health ministers, leaders from around the world.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health presented an elaborate explanation of the precautionary measures the government of the Sultanate has taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the Sultanate has prepped early for the pandemic and strived to protect the health care system and the medical professionals who are in the frontline and the general public.

The government of Oman has not spared an effort in the fight against the pandemic and in dealing with its developments as His Majesty, since the outset of the pandemic, ordered the formation of the Supreme Committee to handle the development of the COVID-19 under the chairmanship of the interior minister.

His Majesty presided over some meetings of the Supreme Committee confirming that the health and safety of citizens and expats residing in the Sultanate is the prime goal of the state.

The minister added that the intensive media and awareness campaigns which began before the outset of the pandemic in the Sultanate, with its messages translated into several languages, have contributed to raising the level of discipline among the public.

The Sultanate raised the level of response to the health emergency status, heightened the preparedness of the health care intuitions and intensive care units and provided medical staffs and supplies for Coronavirus testing as well as the personal protective equipment with large quantities imported in a record time when the whole world witnessed an increased demand for such supplies.

The minister of health affirmed that the government of the Sultanate is has displayed an unmatched humanity in treating Omanis and expats equally by providing free diagnostic and therapeutic services to all Coronavirus patients without discrimination.

The minister said that the Sultanate is following the international protocol and is utilising modern technology to curb the spread of the pandemic noting that the Sultanate’s efforts to support and encourage innovation have borne fruition as young Omanis succeeded in manufacturing respiratory and disinfection devices and personal protective equipment for the use of medical staffs. — ONA