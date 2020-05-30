Sultanate ranks 23rd in Child Well-Being Report

Muscat: Lana Khalil Wreikat, Unicef Representative in the Sultanate said the Sultanate is among the leading countries that commit to providing children with education, health care and adequate protection. She added that the Sultanate has achieved high level in terms human development.

Wreikat said: “The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information and the Supreme Council for Planning, has always confirmed that the children are the basis of the future.”

She explained that the Unicef in collaboration with the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) has issued the child well-being and empowerment index (CWE) which measures children’s life, well-being and empowerment in the Sultanate compared with other countries. The index includes the categories of material well-being, education, household environment risk, behaviour, health and nourishment. In the case of the Sultanate, all these indexes were found to be high with the Sultanate registering 82.08 out of 100 and ranking 23rd out of 94 countries measures by the Child Well-Being Report. — ONA