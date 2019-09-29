Sultanate, Qatar hold talks session

Muscat: An official session of talks was held between the Sultanate and the sisterly State of Qatar at the headquarters of the Ministry of defence in Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Sunday.

The Sultanate’s side was chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, whlist the Qatari side was chaired by Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

The session reviewed the existing fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed the existing areas of cooperation between the two ministries of defence. During the session, the two sides exchanged views on several maters of concern that serve interests of the two brotherly countries.

The talks session was attended from the Omani side by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Maj Gen Mattar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raeesi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO).

It was attended from the Qatari side by commanders of forces and officers accompanying the quest. –ONA