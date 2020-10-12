Sultanate participates in WHO regional meeting

Muscat: The 67th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean began on Monday through video conferencing from the WHO’s Regional Office in Cairo, Egypt.

The Sultanate is participating in the meetings with an official delegation led by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health delivered a speech on the opening day in which he said: “The Sultanate is cognizant of the dangers resulting from the pandemic which affected countries all over the world almost paralyzing all walks of life. The Sultanate appreciates and values the role of the World Health Organization in helping the member states to contain the pandemic.

Al Saeedi affirmed that the Sultanate has prepped for the pandemic since it was first announced in China. “We began by activating the health emergency sectors and a national committee was formed on the Royal order of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to handle various effects resulting from the pandemic. The committee ordered preventive measures to stem the spread of the virus and to mitigate its impacts.

The minister of health explained that the Sultanate is working on a national comprehensive policy that is aware of the significance of collective efforts among the various state institutions. The Sultanate is adopting a scientific approach taking into consideration the local experiences and the experiences of the developed countries that have led the way in reformulating their healthcare systems. — ONA