Sultanate participates in UNESCO-RCUWM meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, took part in the 11th meeting of the Board of Directors of the UNESCO’s Regional Centre on Urban Water Management (RCUWM).

The Sultanate’s delegation to the virtual meeting was chaired by Eng Ali bin Mohammed al Abri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Water Resources.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the approved action plan for 2019-2024 and the future activities. The meeting also commended the Sultanate’s role in activating the activities of the centre, especially those related to capacity building in management, assessment and development of water resources. –ONA