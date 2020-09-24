Local 

Sultanate participates in UNESCO-RCUWM meeting

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, took part in the 11th meeting of the Board of Directors of the UNESCO’s Regional Centre on Urban Water Management (RCUWM).

The Sultanate’s delegation to the virtual meeting was chaired by Eng Ali bin Mohammed al Abri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Water Resources.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the approved action plan for 2019-2024 and the future activities. The meeting also commended the Sultanate’s role in activating the activities of the centre, especially those related to capacity building in management, assessment and development of water resources. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8014 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Investment opportunities discussed at NY meet

Oman Observer Comments Off on Investment opportunities discussed at NY meet

Mofa condemns attack in New Zealand, Omani students safe

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mofa condemns attack in New Zealand, Omani students safe

Airport bus fare to continue at 500 baisas per trip

Oman Observer Comments Off on Airport bus fare to continue at 500 baisas per trip