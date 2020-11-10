Local 

Sultanate participates in meeting of GCC Municipal Affairs Ministers

Muscat: The Sultanate participated in the 23rd meeting of the GCC ministers concerned with municipal affairs.

The Sultanate was represented by Sayyid Khalifa bin Al Murdas al Busaidi, Secretary General of Governorates Affairs at the Ministry of Interior.

The virtual meeting discussed many important topics that serve municipal work, including joint Gulf municipal work, strategic urban planning, GCC Award for Municipal Work, and the development of legislation and municipal control mechanisms.

The meeting also touched on Covid-19 implications, the efforts of municipalities in such emergency circumstances, and their future plans to tackle the Coronavirus crisis in the GCC countries. –ONA

