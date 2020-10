Muscat: The Sultanate took part in the GCC Interior Undersecretaries’ meeting held via video-conferencing on Monday.

The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant to the Inspector-General of Police and Customs for Operations.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation related to the security fields among the GCC countries and other topics listed on the agenda of the meeting. –ONA