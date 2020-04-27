Sultanate participates in extraordinary meeting of GCC Civil Aviation Executive Committee

Muscat: The Sultanate today took part in the extraordinary meeting of GCC Civil Aviation Executive Committee. Oman was represented at the meeting by Dr Mohammed bin Nassir al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

The meeting looked into coordination of efforts to address the economic and operational impacts of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the civil aviation sector.

It discussed appropriate means of alleviating the impact of the pandemic on GCC-based airline companies, pending the anticipated graduation, resumption of business in line with the visions and decisions of member states.

The meeting also raised the legal implications of the pandemic vis-à-vis international laws and conventions organizing civil aviation.

PACA had prepared a ‘recovery plan’ and procedures for graduation, resumption of some activities of the civil aviation sector in the Sultanate in accordance with recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

PACA’s plan covers all components of civil aviation in the Sultanate at three levels. The first level has been submitted to the Supreme Covid-19 Control Committee for its perusal and comment. The resumption of aviation activity in the Sultanate will be based on the decisions of the Supreme Committee. –ONA