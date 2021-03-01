Sultanate participates in Arab League session

CAIRO: The Sultanate took part in the 155th session of the Council of the Arab League at the level of the permanent representatives which began on Monday in preparation for the ministerial meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters under the presidency of Qatar.

The Sultanate’s delegation is headed by Abdullah bin Nassir al Rahbi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

The permanent representatives are discussing draft resolutions and several topics that will be presented to the Arab foreign ministers related to supporting joint Arab action as well as the Arab causes and crises the most prominent of which is the Palestinian cause and the developments in Libya, Syria, Yemen and the external interference in the internal affairs of the Arab countries.

Al Rahbi described the session as ‘significant’ due to its role in supporting joint Arab action particularly amid the current regional and international developments. He affirmed that the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, will continue its approach in supporting joint Arab action.

In a statement of ONA, Al Rahbi confirmed the Sultanate’s support to the Arab League to achieve its objectives and work towards the Arab solidarity that serves the aspirations of the Arab countries. He added: “His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has affirmed that he will continue to support the Arab League in the address he delivered upon accession on January 11 last year.” — ONA