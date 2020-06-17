Sultanate partakes in ICESCO extraordinary meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture took part in the extraordinary virtual meeting of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) under the theme of “Sustainability of Cultural Work in Confronting Crises- COVID-19).

The meeting discussed several themes, namely cultural challenges during crises, the future of culture in the post COVID-19 period and new directions for cultural tourism.

The Sultanate was represented in the conference by Khalid bin Salim al Ghasani, Advisor of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture.

The conference saw the participation of culture ministers in the Islamic world, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, UN High Commissioner for the Alliance of Civilizations and ISESCO’s senior officials. –ONA

