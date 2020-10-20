Main 

Sultanate, Pakistan sign MoU in military cooperation

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed on Tuesday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Al Murtafaa Camp in the field of military cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, and K K Ahsan Wagan, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Sultanate.

The MoU aims to frame aspects of military cooperation between the Sultanate and Pakistan in a way that enhances the existing cooperation relations and serves the common interest of the two friendly countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Military Attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in Muscat. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8354 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultanate welcomes peaceful political accord in Sudan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate welcomes peaceful political accord in Sudan

Plans afoot to invest on natural reserves

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Plans afoot to invest on natural reserves

HM Sultan Haitham receives condolences cable from Tanzanian President

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM Sultan Haitham receives condolences cable from Tanzanian President