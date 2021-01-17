Sultanate needs 5,000 blood units per month

MUSCAT: A nationwide blood donation campaign began on Sunday under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary-General for the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging young people to get involved in humanitarian activities and disseminating the culture of blood donation among various segments of the society.

Commenting on the campaign HH Sayyid Kamil said this is part of a global campaign aimed at encouraging young Omanis to participate in this campaign which will last for one year.

Dr Zainab bint Salim al Fanna al Araimi, Director of Blood Banks Services at the Ministry of Health said the health institutions’ need for blood is estimated at 5,000 blood units per month and that the Central Blood Bank needs 100 to 120 donors a day to meet the requirements of health institutions.

She said a total of 59,000 people donated blood in 2020, and urged the public to respond to the initiative so that the need for

safe blood at healthcare institutions can be met. — ONA

