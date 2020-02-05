Main 

Sultanate, Morocco ink cooperation agreement

Oman Observer

Rabat: The Sultanate and the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco have signed in the capital Rabat a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of cooperation in the museum and cultural fields.

The memorandum was signed by Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director General of the National Museum, and Mehdi al Qutbi, Chairman of the National Museums Foundation.

The memo includes items on cooperation in the field of exchanging exhibitions and exhibits, exchanging expertise and specialized knowledge in the field of museums, promoting civilizational and historical landmarks of the two brotherly countries and providing specialized consultations in the fields of museum work.

Al Mousawi, gave a lecture at the National Institute of Archaeology and Heritage in Rabat entitled “Manifestations of Omani Cultural Heritage ” in the context of the agreement concluded between the two sides in Muscat in Year 2019. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5133 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oil prices to remain at current levels: Analyst

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Oil prices to remain at current levels: Analyst

New flagship Oman milk brand on anvil

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on New flagship Oman milk brand on anvil

A potential global solution to reverse climate change!

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on A potential global solution to reverse climate change!