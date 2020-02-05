Sultanate, Morocco ink cooperation agreement

Rabat: The Sultanate and the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco have signed in the capital Rabat a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of cooperation in the museum and cultural fields.

The memorandum was signed by Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director General of the National Museum, and Mehdi al Qutbi, Chairman of the National Museums Foundation.

The memo includes items on cooperation in the field of exchanging exhibitions and exhibits, exchanging expertise and specialized knowledge in the field of museums, promoting civilizational and historical landmarks of the two brotherly countries and providing specialized consultations in the fields of museum work.

Al Mousawi, gave a lecture at the National Institute of Archaeology and Heritage in Rabat entitled “Manifestations of Omani Cultural Heritage ” in the context of the agreement concluded between the two sides in Muscat in Year 2019. –ONA

