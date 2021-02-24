Sultanate marks Teacher’s Day

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education has hailed the generous gesture by the Honourable Lady, Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan, who has greeted the teachers on the occasion of the Teacher’s Day, considering it as an incentive for teachers to exert more effort in disseminating knowledge and education among the students.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education pointed to the attention accorded the educational sector by the government of His Majesty, commending His Majesty’s confidence on the bearers of the education message.

On Wednesday, the Sultanate marked the Teacher’s Day which falls on February 24 each year, amid gratitude and appreciation to the great and leading role undertaken by teachers in building generations and providing them with knowledge that makes their lives better. The occasion of the Teacher’s Day this year sheds more lights on the teachers’ role in this tough situation the world is currently experiencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic which affected the educational sector all over and closed down schools for several months before turning to the blended learning system and distance education.