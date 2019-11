Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, marked the anniversary of the Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday, on Tuesday.

A celebration was held on the occasion at the lectures halls of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in the Wilayat of Bushar under the auspices of Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Information. — ONA