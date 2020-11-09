Sultanate marks 20 years since joining WTO

Muscat: The Sultanate marked 20 years since joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) through participating in a regional session of the Arab countries organized by the WTO via video conference.

The celebration aimed to display the Sultanate’s experience at the WTO and the developments and challenges it experienced since joining the international organization.

Speaking at the session, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Investment Promotion, said the Sultanate’s joining the WHO was a confirmation of the Sultanate’s approach based on respecting the principles of open economy and free trade.

He said that over the past twenty years, the Sultanate has maintained its respect for the principle of the World Trade Organization, noting that the Sultanate’s joining the WTO has a positive effect on the national economy.

The minister explained that the Sultanate has adapted to its commitments to the WTO principles through amending its national legislations in line with the WTO conventions. — ONA