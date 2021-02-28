Sultanate, Kuwait review fraternal relations

Muscat: Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister held a session of consultations today with Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

The session reviewed the strong fraternal relations binding the two brotherly countries. The two sides stressed their keenness on boosting the constructive cooperation between the two countries to serve joint interest.

They reviewed some regional and international issues, besides exchanging views to enhance the GCC joint action in light outcomes of Al-Ula Summit, which was held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last month.

The session was attended by a number of officials from both sides.