Main 

Sultanate, Korea ink MoU in military cooperation

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate and Republic of Korea on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of military cooperation between the two friendly countries in the HQs of
the Ministry of Defence at Bait Al Falaj.

The MoU was signed from the Omani side by Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, whilst it was signed from the Korean side by Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Korea, who is on a several-day visit to the Sultanate.

The MoU aims at framing aspects of the military cooperation between the Sultanate and Korea to enhance relations of the existing cooperation and to serve the joint interest of the two friendly countries.

After the signing ceremony, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs held an official talks session with the Korean Minister of National Defence, in which they reviewed relations of the existing military cooperation between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing them, besides discussing a number of matters of common concern.

The signing ceremony and the talks session were attended by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), the Korean ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4382 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Omantel, Microsoft partner to host annual ‘Imagine Cup’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omantel, Microsoft partner to host annual ‘Imagine Cup’

Ready, Set, Go… Tour of Oman 2019 kicks off today

Haridev Pushparaj Comments Off on Ready, Set, Go… Tour of Oman 2019 kicks off today

Swathes of south China under water, heat hits north

Oman Observer Comments Off on Swathes of south China under water, heat hits north