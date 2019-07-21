Sultanate issues statement on navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Muscat: An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Sultanate of Oman is following with great interest the marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz as it calls upon all countries to exercise restraint, respect the maritime separation zone and international maritime law and not endanger the region to risks

that affect the freedom of navigation.

In this regard, the Sultanate is in contact with all parties in a bid to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels crossing the Strait while maintaining its right in its territorial waters.

The Sultanate looks forward to the Iranian government’s release of the British ship and calls on the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Kingdom to resolve their differences through diplomatic means. –ONA

********************************

Meanwhile, Iran said on Sunday that all 23 crew members of the seized British-flagged Stena Impero tanker were “safe and in good health”, the head of the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran in Hormozgan Province told state TV.

“All the 23 crew members are aboard the ship are safe and in good health in Bandar Abbas port,” said Allahmorad Afifipour.

Britain has denounced Iran’s seizure of the oil tanker in the Gulf on Friday as a “hostile act”, rejecting Tehran’s explanation that it had seized the vessel because it had been involved in an accident.

The crew are from India, Latvia, the Philippines and Russia. –Reuters