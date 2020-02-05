Sultanate, India review defence ties

NEW DELHI: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, took part in the 10th edition of the DEFEXPO-INDIA 2020 which began in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in India, on Wednesday.

Sayyid Badr’s participation in the expo comes in response to an official invitation from Rajnath Singh, Indian Defence Minister.

Sayyid Badr and his delegation took a tour around the exhibition, which was opened by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in the presence of Rajnath Singh, and a number of defence ministers and heads of delegations from various countries.

Sayyid Badr reviewed the latest defence technologies and military hardware produced by the world’s largest military and defence equipment firms.

During the opening ceremony, Sayyid Badr met Prime Minister Modi. He conveyed to him greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the prime minister and the friendly Indian people.

Modi expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to Sayyid Badr and the Omani people on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur, may Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace.

Rajnath Singh also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur, praying to Allah to rest his soul in peace, and wished His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik all success to continue the development march in the Sultanate.

Later at a meeting they reviewed the strong relations between Oman and India and discussed issues of common concern between the two countries especially in the field of military cooperation. The minister hailed the level of military cooperation between Oman and India confirming India’s wish to enhance existing cooperation to serve the interests of both nations.

Sayyid Badr also met Jeong Kyeong-doo, Defence Minister of South Korea. — ONA

