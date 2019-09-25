Sultanate, Germany hold talks session

Berlin: An official session of talks was held between the Sultanate and the Federal Republic of Germany in the German Capital, Berlin on Wednesday.

The session was led from the Omani side by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whilst it was led from the German side by Andreas Michaelis, State Secretary at the Federal Foreign Office.

The two sides discussed the bilateral relations and means of promoting cooperation between the two countries to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples, as well as exchanging viewpoints on several issues and regional and international developments of common concern.

Sayyid Badr also met with Claudia Roth, Vice-President of the German Bundestag.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Germany. It also discussed means of enhancing the existing cooperation between the two countries on various fields, besides touching on a number of regional and international issues and exchanging viewpoints regarding those issues.

The session was attended by Lyutha bint Sultan al Mughairiyah, Sultanate Ambassador to Germany, Abdulaziz bin Moosa a Kharousi from the Department of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials from the foreign ministries of both countries. –ONA