Sultanate gears up for 50th National Day

Amid pandemic, the Sultanate of Oman is set to celebrate the 50th National Day on November 18. Preparations to decorate the main highways, Sultan Qaboos street and Muscat Expressway with colourful garland lights began a week ago and works on beautifying other streets would begin soon, authorities said. All these are giving a sense of pride, confidence and hope in the minds of citizens and expatriates in the country.

“Happy to see the preparations leading to the silver jubilee of National Day especially in the times of the pandemic. May Almighty continue to bless the country and the people,” Abood al Sawfi, Vice-Chancellor of Buraimi University, said.

Usually, the National Day celebrations entail Royal Address to the nation, an evening of colourful fireworks display, camel races and parades.

Just as the Oman National Day is round the corner, souqs and other downtown shops, and the small groceries in the remote villages are clad in national colours.

Shops are witnessing brisk sales of badges with pictures of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Shawls, balloons, banners, centrepieces, confetti, hats streamers, wall decorations and small cutouts are waiting for buyers in the shops.

“We got the designs approved by the relevant authorities and done from overseas so that we can be the first one to supply,” a local distributor said.

However, the concerned authorities have made it very clear that sufficient permissions need to be obtained before publishing or using the photos of the leaders, national emblems and flag. Anything that contravenes this rule is an offence and will invite punitive action.

