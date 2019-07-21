Sultanate calls for restraint

MUSCAT: An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Sultanate of Oman is following with great interest the marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz as it calls upon all countries to exercise restraint, respect the maritime separation zone and international maritime law and not endanger the region to risks that affect the freedom of navigation. In this regard, the Sultanate is in contact with all parties in a bid to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels crossing the Strait, while maintaining its right in its territorial waters. The Sultanate looks forward to the Iranian government’s release of the British ship and calls on the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Kingdom to resolve their differences through diplomatic means.

Meanwhile, Stena Bulk, the British operator of a tanker seized by Iran, has made a formal request to visit the 23 crew members of the Stena Impero and is awaiting a formal response, it said on Sunday. “I can confirm a formal request for permission to visit the 23 crew members of the Stena Impero has been made to the authorities at the Port of Bandar Abbas,” Stena Bulk President and CEO Erik Hanell said in a statement. “The request has been acknowledged, but we await a formal response. In the meantime, we will continue to cooperate and liaise with all appropriate authorities.” Iran said the fate of a British-flagged tanker depends on the cooperation of its crew with an investigation. — Agencies